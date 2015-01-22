About this product

Indica-dominant that crosses Skunk, Mendocino Purps, and Afghani strains. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Upon inhaling this fresh flavorful blend of grapes, berries, and earthy undertones, you’ll want Grape Ape to be your main strain.



The Effects:

Strong indica traits make this a great nighttime option, with a slow, heavy body buzz and stress-melting relaxation.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element



Do Yourself a Flavor!