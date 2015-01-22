About this product
Indica-dominant that crosses Skunk, Mendocino Purps, and Afghani strains. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Upon inhaling this fresh flavorful blend of grapes, berries, and earthy undertones, you’ll want Grape Ape to be your main strain.
The Effects:
Strong indica traits make this a great nighttime option, with a slow, heavy body buzz and stress-melting relaxation.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,477 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.