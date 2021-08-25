Loading…
Flav

Mango Haze Cartridge 0.5g

SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Sativa-dominant cultivated from Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze. Up to 75% THC.

Flavor Profile:
Exotic fruit, like hiking deep into a Costa Rican rainforest and enjoying the sweet and sour flavor of a fresh-picked mango.

The Effects:
Nice daytime indica choice with a slow onset, yet powerful and euphoric head high that will expand your mental horizons.

• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread

Do Yourself a Flavor!

Mango Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
226 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
