About this product

Sativa-dominant cultivated from Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Exotic fruit, like hiking deep into a Costa Rican rainforest and enjoying the sweet and sour flavor of a fresh-picked mango.



The Effects:

Nice daytime indica choice with a slow onset, yet powerful and euphoric head high that will expand your mental horizons.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



Do Yourself a Flavor!