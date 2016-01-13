Loading…
Logo for the brand Flav

Flav

True OG All-in-One Disposable Joint 0.3g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Indica-dominant bred with genetics from OG Kush. Up to 75% THC.

Flavor Profile:
Distinctive OG flavors of earthiness, pine, and tart lemon citrus.

The Effects:
Work is done, sun is down, and it’s time to unwind with the relaxing traits of True OG. Experience a focused head buzz and mellow body high as your stress quickly dissipates.

• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable

Do Yourself a Flavor!

True OG effects

Reported by real people like you
339 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!