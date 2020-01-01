 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Flour Child

Flour Child

About Flour Child

Flour Child is a San Francisco-based producer of sustainable cannabis goods, founded in 2015 by Stephany Gocobachi & Akhil Khadse. We believe in using only the very best ingredients, from the fruits in our Jam to the cannabis pressed into our Rosin, and are proud to work with a network of small family farms to source the finest organic ingredients in California. All of our products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality.