Flour Child is a San Francisco-based producer of sustainable cannabis goods, founded in 2015 by Stephany Gocobachi & Akhil Khadse. We believe in using only the very best ingredients, from the fruits in our Jam to the cannabis pressed into our Rosin, and are proud to work with a network of small family farms to source the finest organic ingredients in California. All of our products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality.