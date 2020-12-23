Loading…
Ice Cream Cake Mini Pre-rolls

by Flow Kana
IndicaTHC 23%CBD
About this product

"Ice Cream Cake by Clover Valley Ranch is a cheesy, creamy cross between Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake. This Indica-leaning strain is accented by nearly 2% terpenes, most of which are beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool. Together with over 26% cannabinoids, they impart a relaxing and sleepy high amplified by a case of the munchies, so keep snacks nearby. With a full jar of minis, maybe keep backup snacks around too."

Picture of Ice Cream Cake
Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

639 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.

A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP