About this product
"Modified Grapes by Clover Valley Ranch is a fruity, Indica-leaning cross between GMO and Purple Punch. With heavy traces of beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene and cannabinoid content of nearly 21%, this strain provides a heavy-hitting entourage effect of relaxation, inspiration, and energy.
You may be a little lost in the clouds, but you’ll be eager to talk about your journey there with anyone who will listen. Grab a jar of minis so your friends can get in on the buzz too."
You may be a little lost in the clouds, but you’ll be eager to talk about your journey there with anyone who will listen. Grab a jar of minis so your friends can get in on the buzz too."
About this strain
Modified Grapes
Modified Grapes is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Purple Punch. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Modified Grapes - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP