About this product

"Modified Grapes by Clover Valley Ranch is a fruity, Indica-leaning cross between GMO and Purple Punch. With heavy traces of beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene and cannabinoid content of nearly 21%, this strain provides a heavy-hitting entourage effect of relaxation, inspiration, and energy.



You may be a little lost in the clouds, but you’ll be eager to talk about your journey there with anyone who will listen. Grab a jar of minis so your friends can get in on the buzz too."