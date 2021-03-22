About this product

"Trifi Cookies from Elkhorn Ranch is a sweet, calorie-free way to unwind after a long day. This Indica dominant cultivar mixes bold flavors with buzzy relaxation. Trifi Cookies has 1% CBG and a robust terpene profile from growing sustainably under the sun.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."