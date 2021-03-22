TriFi Cookies by Elkhorn Ranch | Gold (7g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
"Trifi Cookies from Elkhorn Ranch is a sweet, calorie-free way to unwind after a long day. This Indica-dominant cultivar mixes bold flavors with buzzy relaxation. Trifi Cookies has 1% CBG and a robust terpene profile from growing sustainably under the sun.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Trifi Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
