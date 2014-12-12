Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis

Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis

Night Terror OG Cannabis Extract Oil

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Flower Of Life’s cannabis extract oil is made using only pesticide-free Night Terror OG flower, organic mct oil and CBD isolate. We infuse our always pesticide-free cannabis with certified organic MCT Oil on low heat for several hours. Then we triple filter our cannabis extract oil using a fine mesh strainer to remove plant material. The result is an effective multi-use medicated oil.

507 mg total cannabinoids
417.60 mg THC, 60.9 mg CBD per bottle
14.4 mg/ml THC, 2.13 mg/ml CBD and 29 ml per bottle
165 mg terpenes per bottle
Solventless
Child resistant packaging with QR code to lab results

Night Terror effects

Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!