Flower Of Life’s cannabis extract oil is made using only pesticide-free Night Terror OG flower, organic mct oil and CBD isolate. We infuse our always pesticide-free cannabis with certified organic MCT Oil on low heat for several hours. Then we triple filter our cannabis extract oil using a fine mesh strainer to remove plant material. The result is an effective multi-use medicated oil.



507 mg total cannabinoids

417.60 mg THC, 60.9 mg CBD per bottle

14.4 mg/ml THC, 2.13 mg/ml CBD and 29 ml per bottle

165 mg terpenes per bottle

Solventless

Child resistant packaging with QR code to lab results