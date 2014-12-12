Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis
Night Terror OG Cannabis Extract Oil
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Flower Of Life’s cannabis extract oil is made using only pesticide-free Night Terror OG flower, organic mct oil and CBD isolate. We infuse our always pesticide-free cannabis with certified organic MCT Oil on low heat for several hours. Then we triple filter our cannabis extract oil using a fine mesh strainer to remove plant material. The result is an effective multi-use medicated oil.
507 mg total cannabinoids
417.60 mg THC, 60.9 mg CBD per bottle
14.4 mg/ml THC, 2.13 mg/ml CBD and 29 ml per bottle
165 mg terpenes per bottle
Solventless
Child resistant packaging with QR code to lab results
507 mg total cannabinoids
417.60 mg THC, 60.9 mg CBD per bottle
14.4 mg/ml THC, 2.13 mg/ml CBD and 29 ml per bottle
165 mg terpenes per bottle
Solventless
Child resistant packaging with QR code to lab results
Night Terror effects
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!