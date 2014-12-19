Flowersmith
White Diesel
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
White Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
