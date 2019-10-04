About this product
Premium Delta 8 Hemp Flower
Hybrid – Uplifting – Happy
650mg Delta 8
Glass Jar, humidity pack, and child-resistant cap
Hand-trimmed and slow-cured
Heavy floral notes, tropical fruit, skunky
Premium Delta 8 infused hemp flower
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
