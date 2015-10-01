Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC
Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Terpene-Enhanced Liquidizer - Lemon Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Fogg Labs ALCHEMY is a specially formulated glycerin vapor base which makes mixing extract- or concentrate- based e-liquid easy. Simply add extract to ALCHEMY, heat to 140 degrees or so and mix or shake. Works best with particulate- and wax- free products.
Lemon Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
851 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
