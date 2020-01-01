Folium Biosciences is the largest vertically integrated producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp derived phytocannabinoids in the USA. We own and operate the largest phytocannabinoid extraction and purification facility in the USA. Our unique engineering process allows us to separate and remove unwanted compounds, while creating the maximum potency level of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, terpenoids, and flavonoids. Our phytocannabinoid rich (PCR) hemp oil is naturally rich in Cannabidiol (CBD), and also contains Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol (CBN), Cannabichromene (CBC), as well as terpenes, flavonoids, and essential amino acids. Our proprietary technology allows us to completely remove the THC without disturbing the other naturally synergistic compounds. From this full spectrum CBD rich oil, we manufacture an array of bulk and wholesale products such as Water Soluble CBD Powder, Water Soluble Nano CBD Liquid, CBD isolates, CBD Tinctures, CBD Sprays, CBD Droppers, CBD Gummies, CBD Edibles, CBD Lotion, CBD Balm, CBD Cream, CBD Softgels, CBD Pills, CBD Capsules, CBD Water, CBD Patches, CBD Transdermal, CBD Crystals, CBD E-Liquids, CBD Vape Oil, CBD Syrups, CBD Wax, CBD Crumble, CBD for Animals, Bulk CBD Oil, Wholesale CBD Oil, Bulk & Wholesale Terpenes, White Label CBD Products, Private Label CBD, Custom Manufactured Hemp CBD Products. All Folium hemp is registered with the Colorado State Department of Agriculture and grown in accordance with section 7606 of the 2014 US Farm Bill. Folium Biosciences is approved by the City of Denver, Colorado, Public Health Inspections Division, Denver Department of Environmental Health to manufacture and distribute hemp derived cannabinoids within the city.