Here, at Fresh Off The Bud Extractions, we utilize solvents of research grade purity (99.995%) to ensure our patients receive a product free of adulterants. Our extracts are produced in an ETL™ listed closed loop extraction system that conforms to National Fire Protection Agency code 58 and ANSI/UL Std. 73. All solvents are removed from solution using oil-free vacuum pumps and laboratory vacuum ovens to ensure no contamination of our extracts. Our extracts are tracked by batch number and packaged in our clean room environment to ensure every product that leaves our facility meets our quality control standards and acceptable residual solvent levels.