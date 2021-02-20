Friendly Farms
Banana Sundae Cured Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
Banana Sundae effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!