Fruit of the Root
About Fruit of the Root
Our Mission at The Fruit of The Root is: To grow handcrafted, quality, pesticide free cannabis. The varieties we select are grown with traditional cultivation techniques. Perfectly timed harvesting and proper curing help to retain terpene and trichome development, preserving integrity and flavor from each crop Thank you for your interest in The Fruit Of The Root Cannabis Company.