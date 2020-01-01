 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Fruit of the Root

About Fruit of the Root

Our Mission at The Fruit of The Root is: To grow handcrafted, quality, pesticide free cannabis. The varieties we select are grown with traditional cultivation techniques. Perfectly timed harvesting and proper curing help to retain terpene and trichome development, preserving integrity and flavor from each crop Thank you for your interest in The Fruit Of The Root Cannabis Company.