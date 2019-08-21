Ice Cream Cake is an excellent Indica-dominant strain that crosses Wedding Cake and Gelato 33 and was first bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Mad Scientist Genetics. These genetics are mostly uniform and perfect for small and large grows. It is aptly named due to its ice cold and creamy smooth cake terpene profile. This premium cultivar is reliable, easy to grow, large yielding, relatively stocky, and exhibit a nice palette of colorful hues. You can count on Ice Cream Cake to deliver the goods.



Wedding Cake x Gelato 33

Indica: 75%

Sativa: 25%

Flowering time: 8-9 weeks

Indoor yield: 475 grams

Outdoor yield: 550-600 grams

THC: 25%

