About this product

Ice Cream Cake is an excellent Indica-dominant strain that crosses Wedding Cake and Gelato 33 and was first bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Mad Scientist Genetics. These genetics are mostly uniform and perfect for small and large grows. It is aptly named due to its ice cold and creamy smooth cake terpene profile. This premium cultivar is reliable, easy to grow, large yielding, relatively stocky, and exhibit a nice palette of colorful hues. You can count on Ice Cream Cake to deliver the goods.

Wedding Cake x Gelato 33
Indica: 75%
Sativa: 25%
Flowering time: 8-9 weeks
Indoor yield: 475 grams
Outdoor yield: 550-600 grams
THC: 25%

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, and more.
