"Bubble Gum" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)

by Gethemp
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Very high presence of CBD which stands at 30%, while THC does not exceed 0.2%. Bubble Gum CBD Flower. The only thing we do know is that it was a mostly Indica hybrid.

About this strain

Picture of Bubble Gum
Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum, sometimes called "Bubba Gum," is a popular indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Bubble Gum's genetics are a little unclear, but it is believed to be made from an unknown cross of Indiana Bubble Gum. This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubble Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high. Bubble Gum is 17% THC, and its potency is deal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. In large doses Bubble Gum can dry out your mouth, so make sure you have adequate hydration available while you partake. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubble gum and sweet floral flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Bubble Gum to relieve symptoms associated with disorders like chronic pain, nausea, stress, and depression. The average price per gram of Bubble Gum is $10. According to growers, this strain flowers into light green and fluffy buds with visible trichome coverage that appears frosty. It's regarded as easy to grow, and has an average flowering time of 7-9 weeks. Bubble Gum was originally bred by growers in Indiana and has been winning cannabis awards since 1994, including countless Cannabis Cups.

Bubble Gum effects

Reported by real people like you
858 people told us about effects:
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Gethemp
Gethemp
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50