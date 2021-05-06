Loading…
Logo for the brand Gethemp

Gethemp

"Zkittlez" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE!

Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

Zkittlez effects

Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
