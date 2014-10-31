About this strain
White Elephant, an indica-dominant hybrid, combines the potency of White Widow with the sweetness of Purple Elephant. The relaxing yet energetic and uplifting effects combine with grape and berry flavors to give enjoyable relief to symptoms like stress and depression.
White Elephant effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
19% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!