Good Green - Fruitcake Indica Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Fruitcake effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
16% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
