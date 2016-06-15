About this strain
Cookies & Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that is a harmonious blend of fan favorites Blue Dream, also a favorite of lead artists Dominic and Jeremy of Big Gigantic, and combined with the robustly sweet flavors of Girl Scout Cookies. Ideal for social gatherings, this blend produces a euphoric body buzz and packs a strong sativa kick to keep your energy up. Cookies & Dream was curated in Colorado with love by Native Roots in collaboration with Big Gigantic to showcase this special blend.
About this brand
We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.