Thank you for considering Gravity Thieves. We are committed to assisting you, in your mission, of growing your business by providing your clientele with the highest quality extractions. We believe in quality over quantity. Our standards for raw product are unmatched by any other extraction company within our industry currently. We start by purchasing only 20% or higher total available active cannabinoid flower, not trim, from the best growers in Washington. Good flower provides high terpene profiles otherwise not available through natural production. Next our highly experienced production team utilizes proven methods and the best equipment to produce the highest quality product. Test results are provided with every applicable sell sheet. In addition, test results for the raw material used for extraction will be provided upon request. We can be reached by phone Monday through Friday from 9:00am - 5:00pm at (425)258-9906. Our e-mail address is: marketing@gravitythieves.com. Our representatives will quickly respond to your inquiry.