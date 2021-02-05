Loading…
Green Dragon Extracts

Banana Puddintain

HybridTHC 27%CBD

Comes only in 0.25 Disposable

Banana Puddintain effects

27 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
22% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!