Green Farms

In 2010, during the infancy of the cannabis industry, John W Long Jr. launched his career in the legal cannabis industry. He brought his many years of his proven natural techniques to Colorado from Georgia and realized he had an edge among industry professionals by out producing the competition while maintaining high natural cultivation standards. John set the standard for quality in boutique retailers while being a partner in the Healing House and House of Greens in Denver as well as Budz in Boulder. To date, John personally holds 4 MED licenses, 3 Medical and 1 Recreational, has assisted others obtaining 10 more and has facilitated the turn around of 5 failing Colorado cultivation operations. Growing up in a long lineage of southern Georgia farmers, John inherited a passion towards gardening and his ongoing results are evident of that.