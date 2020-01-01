 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
After over a year of paperwork and inspections, we received our i502 Tier 2 Producer and Processor license in November 2014. Our facility has been totally remodeled and has been equipped with the best security system and equipment we could get to help us grow happy, healthy plants that produce the best product for all of you. We pride ourselves on quality and cannot wait to get our products out to you. Please check your local retailers shelves and ask for Green Ghost by name.