Green Growth Investments, LLC is a private firm primarily focused on identifying promising opportunities within the evolving legal cannabis industry, and offering them to qualified individuals and entities which are interested in entering the space. We match qualified investors with licensed cannabis business opportunities in California, Nevada Arizona, Washington, Oregon and Colorado. We assist investors in conducting legal, financial and operational due diligence to ensure completion of investment or acquisition transactions. By partnering with "up & coming" large scale cannabis operations, Green Growth has positioned itself well within the industry and is currently gathering a portfolio of qualified equity and debt investors, to fund these commercial business opportunities in retail, wholesale, cultivation, and insurance related aspects of the U.S. cannabis industry. Our deal flow and exposure to solid investment opportunities is significant and increasing. Previous transactions that touch the plant include indoor and outdoor cultivation facilities, concentrate processing and distribution and retail dispensary businesses. We have also facilitated ancillary business transactions in technology, media, delivery devices and clothing related to the cannabis industry.