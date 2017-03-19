Pink Lemonade Pre-roll 0.6g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pink Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
120 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!