Green Leaf Protection was formed to address the emerging concerns of Cannabis Growers and Distributors. Our team of experts brings together over fifty years of combined experience in threat management and safety. Green Leaf Protection relies on its extensive knowledge base to deliver cutting edge information and technology to provide the top security available today. Our firm is comprised of lawyers, investigators and security professionals who have made a career dedicated to serving those in need. Our level of experience is evident through our hands on approach allowing us to always address your needs in a comfortable and professional environment. We pride ourselves on deploying our skills so that our clients can always be aware and prepared for unforeseen circumstances