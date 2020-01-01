Green Lion Partners is a Denver, CO based business strategy firm focused on early stage development in the regulated cannabis industry. Founded in January 2015 by Jeffrey Zucker and Michael Bologna, Green Lion works to ensure that a sustainable framework for the industry is being built by following ethical values and fostering an expectation of operational excellence. By founding or partnering with companies, their core focus is elevating the public perception of the industry while concurrently pushing it toward more sophisticated business processes. In addition to businesses, Green Lion supports the industry groups working tirelessly to create industry opportunity and more importantly, socially conscious legislation. Green Lion Partners is a Denver, CO based business strategy firm focused on early stage development in the regulated cannabis industry. Founded in January 2015 by Jeffrey Zucker and Michael Bologna, Green Lion works to ensure that a sustainable framework for the industry is being built by following ethical values and fostering an expectation of operational excellence. By founding or partnering with companies, their core focus is elevating the public perception of the industry while concurrently pushing it toward more sophisticated business processes. In addition to businesses, Green Lion supports the industry groups working tirelessly to create industry opportunity and more importantly, socially conscious legislation. Green Lion Partners’ mission is to create and support solutions for the cannabis industry that address current needs and build the foundation of a sustainable future.