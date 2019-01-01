Green Rush Consulting® offers comprehensive regulatory and business solutions to help entrepreneurs navigate through the complexities of the emerging legal cannabis industry. GRC was founded in 2011 with the goal of fostering the development of an aboveground cannabis industry. We believe a professional marketplace that pairs regulated expert cultivation processes with the safe and knowledgeable manufacturing and distribution of products will ultimately help decrease underground competition, improve the image of cannabis in society, and provide greater access to quality medicine for patients. Based in Oakland, CA, the epicenter of the industry, our commitment to the local community has been instrumental in building our extensive cannabis network. This industry is rooted in activism, a fact that continues to inform our business even as cannabis becomes mainstream. We are guided by our core values of Integrity, Innovation, Stewardship, Diversity, and Unity. Founder and CEO Zeta Ceti participated in the first Oakland process in 2010, and experience that paved the way for the company’s launch the following year. GRC is one of the first consulting companies in the industry, backed by over two decades of practical experience in cannabis cultivation, manufacturing/processing and dispensary operations. Our team of industry experts, regulatory analysts, business professionals, JDs, PhDs, MBAs, writers and researchers represent more than 100 years’ collective experience in cannabis. They’re also advocates who are deeply passionate and active in the Bay Area’s cannabis community. We have a proven track record of securing cannabis permits and licenses for clients across states with a wide array of regulatory and business environments, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Washington D.C. and Washington State. The growing cannabis industry means a wealth of new opportunities for both patients and entrepreneurs, and Green Rush Consulting is ready to help you get involved.