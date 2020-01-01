Our goal is to help you connect with potential customers searching online. At Green Rush Digital, we lead a culture of transparency and accountability. We're not interested in fly-by-night tactics, and we don't waste time exploiting search algorithms. Instead we analyze traffic patterns to determine which types of visitors are most valuable to your business, and we figure out how to get you more of the good stuff. We strive to provide clients with data-backed strategies, and quantifiable, revenue-based results, so you can rest assured that your bottom line is always top of mind. Most businesses rely on paid advertising to guarantee that their business appears on the first page of Google. However, for emerging businesses in the cannabis sector, restrictive ad policies limit some cannabis brands to cannabis-specific ad platforms. This creates a huge opportunity for organic search, since Google doesn't currently support ads for most cannabis-related businesses. As the cannabis industry continues to grow, your organic visibility will ultimately determine whether your customers find you or your competitors.