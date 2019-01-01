Greenhaus Industries merges decades of cultivation experience with a deep expertise in fabrication, design and building to provide innovative multilayer grow systems. To date, we have installed systems in permitted and licensed facilities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada. Formed in 2012, the company, and its multilayer grow systems, were born of necessity. Grower, and now partner, Michael Williamson needed to build-out his operation but the large-scale tools and equipment he needed were unavailable. He connected with his neighbor who owned a design and fabrication shop. Together the two began to develop a new solution to increasing production: Vertical growing. The duo didn’t invent the vertical grow table, they just radically improved its form and function. For the first time, cannabis producers have been able to double, or even triple-stack their blooms, which dramatically increases production. Greenhaus Industries looks forward to the opportunity to help your operation grow vertical and Grow More.