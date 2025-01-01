Mandarin Cookies is an indica-leaning hybrid Forum Cookies x Mandarin Sunset lineage. The fragrance of fruit is prominent, with a hint of mint, earth, and herb in the background. Mandarin Cookies are best suited for evening use.



Our Nectar, also known as Live Resin, is crafted from 100% pure plant ingredients and undergoes an extensive purging process to remove residual solvents and impurities while preserving cannabinoids and terpenes. Packaged in ultraluxe 510 thread cartridges, Live Resin delivers an extravagant cannabis experience through high-quality flower and innovative technology.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

