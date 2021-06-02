GrowHealthy
BODY Brick House Pre-Roll 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
BODY Brick House (Indica) Pre-roll – 0.5 grams
Genetics: Ghost Train Haze x Oz Kush Bx1
This BODY pre-roll consists of ½ gram of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This BODY flower contains ~27.7% THC and ~.1% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most potent and flavorful medicine to our patients.
Ghost Train Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
788 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
