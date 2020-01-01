GTC Security licensed armed protection for dispensaries is based on our low signature tactical strategy that maintains a comfortable environment within your dispensary while providing the highest level of protection and theft prevention. GTC Security armed protection personnel are experienced U.S. Veterans and security industry professionals with real-world experience that know protection starts well before any incident occurs. We have six years of experience protecting Oregon's cannabis industry, during the past six years, we have developed operating policies and procedures that help prevent incidences from occurring. GTC personnel become an integral part of daily operations at all of the dispensaries that we protect. Unlike standard security guard's who stand in the corner and observe, we fulfill a broad range of additional services to our clients throughout the day while still providing overall protection. Providing help with services such as access control, inventory and cash accountability, vendor protection, and overall protection of your dispensary. All GTC Security personnel regularly participate in live fire training through our training division and continually attend advanced training courses based on the specific threats facing our industry.