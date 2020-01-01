Born of a tradition of guerrilla growing in the inland hills of Mendocino County in rural Northern California, we are a small family-run farm with over 40 years of experience in the industry. Through the years, we have honed our farming practices to minimize ecological impact. These days, Guerilla Farms is a Clean Green Certified organic farm producing a variety of orchard fruits, row crops, and our award winning cannabis flowers. Unlike many other farms we grow all of our cannabis from seed, the majority of which is hand-pollinated and harvested from our own farm. Each year we add great new varieties to our lineup, and over the years several of our hybrids have placed highly in the Emerald Cup. We hold all of our products to the highest standards, and strive to make the best organically grown cannabis around. Recently, at the 2014 Emerald Cup our CBD-rich strain “Guerilla Meds” won first place in the CBD Flower competition!