Guild Extracts
About Guild Extracts
Guild Extracts is a collective of extraction artists dedicated to producing the finest quality medical-grade cannabis products for both patients and connoisseurs. Our award-winning extracts are masterfully crafted using proprietary, patent-pending techniques and include 100% Pure THCa Crystalline, High Terpene Extracts, and High Potency Oil cartridges. We currently provide extractions to Los Angeles, SF Bay, Orange County, Sacramento, and Central Valley.
Available in
United States, California