Hammer Vaporizer The Hammer is a compact, butane-powered system designed to go anywhere with a unique combustion chamber that keeps your clean air separate from the flame. It features a small, single-serve bowl which helps conserve. Other, larger vaporizers require a larger quantity for proper use. With the Hammer, a small amount yields an effective vapor making your supply last longer. Your Hammer gives you a quick, discreet experience and delivers a strong vapor in 30 seconds or less. Handheld, compact and pocketable, the Hammer runs on butane and can be refilled in seconds. No charging, no batteries, no cords. Why you will love the Hammer... It's portable. At under 5" tall, the Hammer can easily fit in your pocket or purse. It's powerful. Most vaporizers provide a soft, wispy vapor. The Hammer very much feels like you are smoking. It's fast. Other vaporizers could take five or more minutes to slowly, gently vaporize the contents. The Hammer can do it in 90 seconds. It runs on butane. No electricity, no cords, no waiting for batteries to charge. Butane refills in seconds, not hours like batteries. It's clean. Air passes directly through a stainless steel heat exchanger and then through a borosilicate glass tube. The vapor that you are breathing stays pure, with no butane exhaust. It's efficient. The small, single serving bowl helps you conserve. Other vaporizers require a much larger quantity for proper use.