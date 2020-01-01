Healing Essence CBD

We produce the purest CBD oils that can be made. Our edible oil infusions are made from 100% organic cannabis which is sustainably and ethically grown and harvested with absolutely no artificial herbicides, pesticides, or fertilizers. We extract the CBD with minimal natural processing, using food-grade coconut and organic sunflower seed oils. They are filled with the goodness of the whole plant. This is our way of providing you with optimum nutritional support on your health and healing journey. Our products are made from organic plants, grown sustainably, without any added chemicals, fertilizers or pesticides. We process the plants minimally to bring you edible oils that are as close to the whole plant as possible. All of our products are thoroughly tested by third-party laboratories, and we receive a Certificate Of Analysis (COA) for every product we sell. This ensures the accuracy of our labeling and the high quality of our products. More than 6,000 people have used our products during the past seven years, and more than 20,000 orders have been successfully delivered throughout California. We currently offer these products only to addresses in California. As Federal and State laws allow, we will offer our products elsewhere. We offer a money-back guarantee for any unused portion of oil, with no questions asked, even if you just change your mind. [Some limitations apply; see our Store Policies for more.] We are actively involved in supporting legislative change through numerous organizations, including NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), NCIA (National Cannabis Industry Association), HIA (Hemp Industries Association), and ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union). We support medical research on CBD and diseases in which CBD can play a role. We donate 1% of all profits to non-profit and medical research organizations such as CureEpilepsy.org, Autism.com, and MAPS.org.