Healthy Creation Edibles is a Colorado based company that opened in 2009. With lab tested research and hand-picked medicine we aspire to prove the versatile benefits of this wonderful plant. During our work we've witnessed patients finding relief in their daily lives whether it's from our tinctures, teas, salve, or a good old-fashioned edible. In this endeavor we hope society can have a clear understanding of the various ways their aliments may be healed.