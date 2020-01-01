Healthy High Edibles

Established 2011 in Southern California, we set out on the mission to offer patients healthy alternatives to the fattening, preservative-laden ""junk food"" edibles that were available. We come from a background of cheffing to Hollywood's celebrities, creating the tastiest healthy, vegan and raw delights. Our client's demanded nothing but the best, healthy and most delicious foods then, and our patients demand nothing but the most delicious, potent and healthy edibles now. We use coconut oil in our full-plant extraction process to infuse potent medicine into our products but also healthy, nutritious fats with the incredible list of health and waist-slimming benefits that coconut oil has become so well known for. We use nutritious, wholesome, REAL ingredients that you can actually pronounce! We've taken immense care to develop our recipes using ingredients that naturally have a long shelf life so we don't need to use nasty chemical preservatives to keep them tasting fresh! In additional to using coconut oil with it's waist-slimming properties, many of our products are surprisingly low-calorie as well! We've found the perfect ingredients to deliver the potency of cannabis while still being low-calorie AND delicious!