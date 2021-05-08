About this product
Ultra pure, Ultra potent.
Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.
This cross of Apple Fitter and Sherbert hits like a big, tart apple with a bit of diesel, and hits with a focused, creativity-driving high, followed by a perfectly relaxed state.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Apple, Tart, Diesel
Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross of Apple Fritter and Sherbert
Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.
This cross of Apple Fitter and Sherbert hits like a big, tart apple with a bit of diesel, and hits with a focused, creativity-driving high, followed by a perfectly relaxed state.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Apple, Tart, Diesel
Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross of Apple Fritter and Sherbert
About this strain
Big Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106