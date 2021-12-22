Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



With a pungent earthy garlic flavor with a sweet grape exhale, Garlotti is a knock-out, Indica-dominant hybrid that will have you happily couch-locked before drifting off into a heavy, peaceful, slumber.



Strain Type: Garlotti

Taste Profile: Garlic, Grape, Earthy

Effect Profile: Calming, Euphoric, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross of Chem D and Gelato