Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



An earthy and sweet lemonade inhale with notes of tart grapefruit on the exhale, Pink Lemonade is a tasty way to get through a busy day. A powerful Sativa dominant hybrid that will keep you focused and happy while at the same time feeling blissfully relaxed.



Effect Profile: Uplifting, Focused, Relaxed



Taste Profile: Sweet, Lemon, Grapefruit



Lineage: Cross of Lemon Skunk and Purple Kush