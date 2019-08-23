Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Hemp Living HHC Dab Wax 1g Jar - Harlequin 940mg

by Hemp Living
SativaTHC 5%CBD 9%
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) Harlequin Dab Wax (940mg). HHC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and legal to ship in all 50 states and U.S. Territories.
Harlequin is a sativa strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.

About this strain

Picture of Harlequin
Harlequin

Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.

Harlequin effects

Reported by real people like you
1,033 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
49% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hemp Living
Hemp Living
Shop products
Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, WI. Their Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally-recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources their hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts 3rd-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality Delta 8 products.