HendRx Farm
San Fernando Valley OG Clones
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
SFV OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
142 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
