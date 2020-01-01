We are a small lady-run solventless collective operating out of the SF bay area; we provide our verified patient-members with artisanal ice water hash and cannabis pre-rolled by hand into The Hepburns. All of our products are hand-produced with love and carefully selected for quality. Our goal is to improve public health in our community by providing safe access to high quality medical cannabis to our licensed, registered members. We aim to reduce harm by providing sustained and sustainable benefits to our community through outreach and education. Our founder Alexandra (Allie) Butler is a public health and cannabis professional, Berkeley native and UCLA alumnus. After completing her graduate thesis with the Harm Reduction Coalition, she earned her Masters in Public Health from NYU in 2011 with a focus on International and Community Health. Going on to work at Compassionate Health Options, she then worked for several years at leading SF dispensary Apothecarium as a patient consultant. Here she worked directly with the community, teaching education classes and implementing a research initiative to learn about the needs of the community, aimed at helping to start a group targeted towards Veterans. She went on to work at San Francisco Patient Resource Center (aka SPARC) implementing farm-direct programs to improve affordability and product quality, and producing educational materials; and leading the direct implementation of their delivery partnership with Eaze Up. Like her mother was, she is a lifelong activist; she has written for Cannabis Now Magazine, and hopes to start the first Women's Cannabis Cup as soon as possible with the help of her compatriots. She loves medical cannabis, solventless ice water hash, and is an activist at heart and in practice; she hopes Hepburns can help to educate and reduce stigma for cannabis consumers.