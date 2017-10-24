Introducing Hepworth's GG4 1g Vape Cartridge: Prepare for an extraordinary experience with our GG4 Vape Cartridge, harnessed from the legendary GG4 cannabis strain. Also known as Gorilla Glue #4, this hybrid strain has gained widespread popularity for its potent effects and captivating aroma. Our GG4 Vape Cartridge is your ideal companion for unwinding after a busy day or seeking relief from stress and tension.With Hepworth's GG4 Vape Cartridge, you can experience the signature GG4 high, characterized by a heady and uplifting onset, followed by a soothing and calming effect on the body. Elevate your vaping sessions and dive into the potent world of GG4, where power and relaxation converge for an unforgettable experience.

