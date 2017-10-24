1g GG4 Vape Cartridge

by Hepworth
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Introducing Hepworth's GG4 1g Vape Cartridge: Prepare for an extraordinary experience with our GG4 Vape Cartridge, harnessed from the legendary GG4 cannabis strain. Also known as Gorilla Glue #4, this hybrid strain has gained widespread popularity for its potent effects and captivating aroma. Our GG4 Vape Cartridge is your ideal companion for unwinding after a busy day or seeking relief from stress and tension.With Hepworth's GG4 Vape Cartridge, you can experience the signature GG4 high, characterized by a heady and uplifting onset, followed by a soothing and calming effect on the body. Elevate your vaping sessions and dive into the potent world of GG4, where power and relaxation converge for an unforgettable experience.

About this strain

Original Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. Also known as “GG4”, Original Glue is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Original Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Original Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Original Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by GG Strains LLC, Original Glue features flavors like pungent, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Original Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Original Glue is a multiple award-winning strain that has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. It is a fast-growing strain that produces large yields of sticky buds with a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Original Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Hepworth
Rooted in hard work, dedication, and a deep respect for the Earth and its resources, the Hepworth's cultivate exceptional sungrown flower and process it into a diverse range of products. From raw flower to premium and intimate oils, and balms, the Hepworth's dedicated team strives to exceed expectations and provide consumers with an unparalleled natural cannabis experience.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000021
