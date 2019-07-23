About this strain
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,493 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heylo Cannabis Extracts
100% full-bud, terpene-rich, sustainable full-spectrum cannabis oils, vapes and topicals.
Cannabis opens doors and minds and should be experienced without sacrifice. The process starts with highest quality outdoor-grown bud. We tireless work to find growers and cannabis chemovars that are balanced and cater to well-rounded, positive experiences with the plant. Consuming cannabis is an intimate experience and consumers deserve to know exactly what your product represents. It's about respecting the plant at every stage of development. Our state-of-the-art CO2 Extraction and advanced post-processing techniques ensure just that. Enhancing experiences with Cannabis does not require adding foreign agents - in fact, the best product comes with by delivering an extract as similar to the whole plant as possible. Through adherence to scientific principles, research and iteration, we yield extracts that are natural and reliable.
